Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $20,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 5 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9924941

9924941 Stock #: pdc019

pdc019 VIN: 1C6RR7FM8HS654254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # pdc019

Mileage 162,550 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.