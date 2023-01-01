$20,800+ tax & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2017 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,800
- Listing ID: 9924941
- Stock #: pdc019
- VIN: 1C6RR7FM8HS654254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # pdc019
- Mileage 162,550 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, heated mirr., tinted win., cruise, keyless, 20 inch wheels. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty ($3000 p/claim) avail. for $399
Also avail. 2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 3.0Diesel, 155k $22800 /// 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman, 3.6L with only 49k, $23800
Vehicle Features
