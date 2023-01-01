Menu
2017 RAM 1500

162,550 KM

Details Description Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN

2017 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" TRADESMAN

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

162,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9924941
  Stock #: pdc019
  VIN: 1C6RR7FM8HS654254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # pdc019
  • Mileage 162,550 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%      

 

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, heated mirr., tinted win., cruise, keyless, 20 inch wheels.  Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty  ($3000 p/claim)   avail. for $399      

Also avail.  2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 3.0Diesel, 155k $22800    ///    2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman, 3.6L with only 49k, $23800     

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

