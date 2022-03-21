$16,987+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
Special Edition - 6speed Manual Serviced and Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$16,987
+ taxes & licensing
139,036KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8680922
- Stock #: HC907256
- VIN: 2T1BURHE6HC907256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,036 KM
Vehicle Description
CarFax Verified - Accident Free
Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keep Assist
Back up Camera
Heated Steering Wheel and Seats
Sunroof
Alloy WheelsAll servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
