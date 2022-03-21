Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

139,036 KM

Details Description Features

$16,987

+ tax & licensing
$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

Special Edition - 6speed Manual Serviced and Certified

2017 Toyota Corolla

Special Edition - 6speed Manual Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

139,036KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8680922
  Stock #: HC907256
  VIN: 2T1BURHE6HC907256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,036 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax Verified - Accident Free

Lane Departure Warning 

Adaptive Cruise Control 

Lane Keep Assist 

Back up Camera 

Heated Steering Wheel and Seats 

Sunroof 

Alloy Wheels 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

