<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Mazda6 GS, only 105k $13600  </p><p> </p>

2017 Volkswagen Golf

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
12213303

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3vw217auxhm059854

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2015 Mazda6 GS, only 105k $13600  

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

