<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included (New all-season tires, pads/rotors all around). CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Mazda6 GS, only 105k $12990   ///    2017 Chevi Cruze LS, 132k $9800</p>

2017 Volkswagen Golf

128,546 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI FREE WINTER TIRES

12402759

2017 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI FREE WINTER TIRES

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,546KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3vw217auxhm059855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,546 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included (New all-season tires, pads/rotors all around). CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2015 Mazda6 GS, only 105k $12990   ///    2017 Chevi Cruze LS, 132k $9800

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Volkswagen Golf