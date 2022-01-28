Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

110,592 KM

Details Description Features

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI | 290 HP! | DSG | *Clean & Local*

2017 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI | 290 HP! | DSG | *Clean & Local*

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

110,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8253913
  Stock #: 18152
  VIN: WVWVF7AU4HW151690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,592 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

