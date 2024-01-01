$14,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline! Back up camera, Bluetooth, satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning,heated bucket seats. Warranty included!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malfara's Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Malfara's Automotive
Malfara's Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-255-XXXX(click to show)
416-255-5200
Alternate NumbersCell: 416-930-1254
+ taxes & licensing
Office :416-255-5200