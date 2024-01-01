Menu
<p>Certified 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline! Back up camera, Bluetooth, satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning,heated bucket seats. Warranty included!</p>

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

130,769 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,769KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2B7AJ4HM316428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline! Back up camera, Bluetooth, satellite radio, power windows, air conditioning,heated bucket seats. Warranty included!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
416-255-5200

Cell: 416-930-1254
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2017 Volkswagen Jetta