2017 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9% & GET FREE WINTER TIRES/RIMS !!!
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, P-Moon, p/heated seats, heated mirr. Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, & more. Full maint. records from VW dealer, top mechanical cond., Hwy driven, nonsmoker, like new Leather interior. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Kia Forte LX, 103k $10500 /// 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES, 134k $8990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1