Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2017 Volkswagen Passat 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Backup Camra Bluetooth Heated Seats

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

