NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. New brakes & all-weather tires. Comes with one key/fob.  CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Chevi Cruze LS, 132k $9800   ///   2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8800

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

166,107 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,107KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM5J7221103

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,107 KM

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. New brakes & all-weather tires. Comes with one key/fob.  CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Chevi Cruze LS, 132k $9800   ///   2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8800       

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Chevrolet Cruze