Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. New brakes & all-weather tires. Comes with one key/fob.  CERTIFIED.         </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Kia Optima LX, 144k $9990</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

166,107 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13070356

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1760379146
  2. 1760379146
  3. 1760379143
  4. 1760379144
  5. 1760379144
  6. 1760379145
  7. 1760379144
  8. 1760379145
  9. 1760379145
  10. 1760379145
  11. 1760379145
  12. 1760379145
  13. 1760379145
  14. 1760379144
  15. 1760379146
  16. 1760379144
  17. 1760379144
  18. 1760379144
  19. 1760379145
  20. 1760379143
  21. 1760379143
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,107KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM5J7221109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,107 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. New brakes & all-weather tires. Comes with one key/fob.  CERTIFIED.         

Also avail. 2018 Kia Optima LX, 144k $9990

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 Audi SQ5 quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Audi SQ5 quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv 151,922 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 550 AMG for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 550 AMG 135,918 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 187,353 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Chevrolet Cruze