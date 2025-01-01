2018 Chevrolet Sonic

$9,500+ taxes & licensing
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,483 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.99%
NO ACCIDENTS, Dealer maintained, with records. Fully Loaded, cold a/c, Apple Carplay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, heated seats, alloys, fogs. Looks & runs like new. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9990 /// 2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8600
Vehicle Features
