NO ACCIDENTS, Dealer maintained, with records. Fully Loaded, cold a/c, Apple Carplay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, heated seats, alloys, fogs. Looks & runs like new. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9990    ///    2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8600

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

160,483 KM

Details

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT RS Pkg

12818845

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT RS Pkg

Location

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,483KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JD5SH7J4114637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,483 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS, Dealer maintained, with records. Fully Loaded, cold a/c, Apple Carplay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, heated seats, alloys, fogs. Looks & runs like new. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9990    ///    2017 Nissan Altima SV, 163k $8600 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Chevrolet Sonic