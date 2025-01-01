Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>Fully loaded, <span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Lane Departure, </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Collision Avoidance, Blind spot asist, </span> Navi, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 19 inch wheels, keyless & more. Excellent cond. Michelin tires, new brakes, exhaust. $1000 safety service just done. Comes with one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. Ford Escape SEL 2.0L Leather/Navi/Cam, 195k $9500    ///    2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990   </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock  </p>

2018 Ford Escape

153,330 KM

$11,600

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD Navi/Collision Avoidance/Lane departure/Bli

12206985

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD Navi/Collision Avoidance/Lane departure/Bli

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD9JUB65098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,330 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

Fully loaded, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind spot asist,  Navi, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 19 inch wheels, keyless & more. Excellent cond. Michelin tires, new brakes, exhaust. $1000 safety service just done. Comes with one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. Ford Escape SEL 2.0L Leather/Navi/Cam, 195k $9500    ///    2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990   

Over 20 SUVs in stock  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$11,600

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Ford Escape