2018 Ford F-150
Sport Crew 4X4 3.5L-Leather-Eco Boost-Nav-Accident Free
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
- Listing ID: 9197731
- Stock #: JFC56837
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG2JFC56837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Accident Free
3.5L Turbo - Gas Saver
Sport Package - 20" Alloys - BF Goodrich TA's
Leather
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Apple Car Play - APPS Pack
Console
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
