2018 Ford F-150

154,988 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Sport Crew 4X4 3.5L-Leather-Eco Boost-Nav-Accident Free

Sport Crew 4X4 3.5L-Leather-Eco Boost-Nav-Accident Free

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9197731
  • Stock #: JFC56837
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG2JFC56837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Accident Free 

3.5L Turbo - Gas Saver 

Sport Package - 20" Alloys - BF Goodrich TA's
Leather 
Power Seats 
Heated Seats 
Apple Car Play - APPS Pack 
Console 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

