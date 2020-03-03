2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

6-Speaker Audio System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Pickup box

Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Glass, deep-tinted

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Door handles, body-colour

Mouldings, bodyside, body colour

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Capless Fuel Fill

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)

Grille surround, chrome

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank

Mirror caps, body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)

Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Bumper, front chrome lower

Active aero shutters

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...

