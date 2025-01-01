$20,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,552 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NONSMOKER. ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Top of the line, Collision avoidance, Lane departure, Adaptive cruise, Blind spot assist. Looks & drives excellent. $1200 service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Ford Escape SE. 153k Collision avoidance/Lane departure/Navi, $11600
Over 20 SUVs in stock
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)