$22,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2018 Honda HR-V
EX-L / NAVIGATION / BSM / AWD / LEATHER /CERTIFIED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8681882
- Stock #: PT0502A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H77JM103957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this HR-V EX-L that just came in on trade for one of our premium cars. This one is loaded with Navigation, Back up camera, side view camera, Blind Sport notification and so much more. If you're looking for a fun easy to drive, AWD capable suv for the city then this is the one you've waited for. It is a clean local Ontario car in great shape in and out. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.
We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.