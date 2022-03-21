Menu
2018 Honda HR-V

136,978 KM

Details

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L / NAVIGATION / BSM / AWD / LEATHER /CERTIFIED

2018 Honda HR-V

EX-L / NAVIGATION / BSM / AWD / LEATHER /CERTIFIED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

136,978KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8681882
  • Stock #: PT0502A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H77JM103957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this HR-V EX-L that just came in on trade for one of our premium cars. This one is loaded with Navigation, Back up camera, side view camera, Blind Sport notification and so much more. If you're looking for a fun easy to drive, AWD capable suv for the city then this is the one you've waited for. It is a clean local Ontario car in great shape in and out. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.

Vehicle Features

EXL WITH NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

