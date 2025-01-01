Menu
WOW!! Check out this absolutely stunning Elantra Sport that just arrived on trade at ours store.  This beauty is a clean No accidents car thats been exceptionally well cared for its whole life and it shows in how it looks, runs and drives.  This one comes well equipped with leather, power everything, android auto, back up camera and so much more all wrapped in a stylish package and best of all with the right drivers spec do it yourself transmission.  If youre looking for a really fun car to drive, wont break the bank and amaze everyone who has no clue what they pulled up to; Then make sure you come check out this one.  This chariot awaits for the driver within you to unleash your skills; If you lack skills, well dont worry the buttery smooth 6 speed manual will still make you look good. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

2018 Hyundai Elantra

79,370 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT / MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS / SUPER FUN DRIVER!!

12142368

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT / MANUAL / NO ACCIDENTS / SUPER FUN DRIVER!!

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,370KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD04LBXJU458608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,370 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this absolutely stunning Elantra Sport that just arrived on trade at ours store.  This beauty is a clean No accidents car that's been exceptionally well cared for its whole life and it shows in how it looks, runs and drives.  This one comes well equipped with leather, power everything, android auto, back up camera and so much more all wrapped in a stylish package and best of all with the right drivers spec do it yourself transmission.  If you're looking for a really fun car to drive, wont break the bank and amaze everyone who has no clue what they pulled up to; Then make sure you come check out this one.  This chariot awaits for the driver within you to unleash your skills; If you lack skills, well don't worry the buttery smooth 6 speed manual will still make you look good. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

FINANCING - Financing is available on all makes and models.  Available for all credit types and situations from New credit, Bad credit, No credit to Bankruptcy.  Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there may be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $999.00 (varies based on approvals).

CERTIFICATION - We take your safety very seriously! That is why each of our vehicles is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by independent licensed mechanics.  Safety Certification is available for $899.00 inclusive of a fresh oil & filter change, along with a $200 credit towards any extended warranty of your choice.

If NOT Certified, OMVIC AS-IS Disclosure applies:

“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

PRICE - We know how important a fair price is to you and that is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing.  All our vehicles include a Free CarFax Canada report! 

WARRANTY - We have partnered with warranty providers such as Lubrico and A-Protect offering coverages for all types of vehicles and mileages.  Durations are from 3 months to 4 years in length.  Coverage ranges from standard Powertrain Warranties; Comprehensive Warranties to Technology and Hybrid Warranties.  At Bespoke Auto Gallery, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.

TRADES – Not sure what to do with your current vehicle?  Trade it in; We accept all years and models, just drive it in and have our appraiser look at it!

COME SEE US AT OUR CENTRAL LOCATION @ 2044 KIPLING AVE, ETOBICOKE ON (Behind Pioneer Gas Station)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2018 Hyundai Elantra