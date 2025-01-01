2018 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Blind spot assist, cold a/c, Apple Car play,  Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & steering wheel, alloys, keyless, tinted windows. Accident in 2023, side damage, total loss.  Title is clean. Looks & runs perfect. $1200 safety service included (New tires, new brakes all around, tuned up, oil/filter, undercoated). CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9800   ///    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL, 161k $12600

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Blind spot assist, cold a/c, Apple Car play,  Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & steering wheel, alloys, keyless, tinted windows. Accident in 2023, side damage, total loss.  Title is clean. Looks & runs perfect. $1200 safety service included (New tires, new brakes all around, tuned up, oil/filter, undercoated). CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9800   ///    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL, 161k $12600   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

