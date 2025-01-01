$8,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Blind spot assist, cold a/c, Apple Car play, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & steering wheel, alloys, keyless, tinted windows. Accident in 2023, side damage, total loss. Title is clean. Looks & runs perfect. $1200 safety service included (New tires, new brakes all around, tuned up, oil/filter, undercoated). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9800 /// 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL, 161k $12600
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)