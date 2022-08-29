Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

91,558 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

4 Dr Auto GL Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

4 Dr Auto GL Sedan

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

91,558KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9206314
  • Stock #: 100937
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1JU621464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,558 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL Limited 4 Dr Auto Sedan Fully Loaded Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Rear View Camra Heated Seats Certified

                    Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2013 Nissan Rogue 4 ...
 140,582 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 138,121 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic EX-...
 128,231 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory