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<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%   </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi/Cam/P-Moon, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start/keyless entry. Custom exhaust, suspension. Looks & runs super sharp. Had an accident in 2021. Comes with one key/fob. Certification by request.   </p><p>Also avail. 2019 Honda Civic SI, 6 spd. 200k $12800     </p><p>50 vehicles in stock @ www.firstautogroup.ca </p>

2018 Infiniti Q50

114,777 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Luxe Awd

Watch This Vehicle
14135452

2018 Infiniti Q50

3.0t Luxe Awd

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller
Sale

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
114,777KM
VIN JN1EV7AR6JM611533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,777 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%   

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi/Cam/P-Moon, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start/keyless entry. Custom exhaust, suspension. Looks & runs super sharp. Had an accident in 2021. Comes with one key/fob. Certification by request.   

Also avail. 2019 Honda Civic SI, 6 spd. 200k $12800     

50 vehicles in stock @ www.firstautogroup.ca 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Email 1st Auto Group

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
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$14,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Infiniti Q50