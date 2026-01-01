$14,500+ taxes & licensing
2018 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Luxe Awd
2018 Infiniti Q50
3.0t Luxe Awd
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,777 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.99%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi/Cam/P-Moon, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start/keyless entry. Custom exhaust, suspension. Looks & runs super sharp. Had an accident in 2021. Comes with one key/fob. Certification by request.
Also avail. 2019 Honda Civic SI, 6 spd. 200k $12800
50 vehicles in stock @ www.firstautogroup.ca
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416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)