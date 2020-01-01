Menu
2018 Jaguar F-Type

23,761 KM

$58,800

+ tax & licensing
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

416-203-7010

2018 Jaguar F-Type

2018 Jaguar F-Type

| Accident Free! | 380 HP! | AWD

2018 Jaguar F-Type

| Accident Free! | 380 HP! | AWD

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

23,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6268668
  • Stock #: 17595
  • VIN: SAJDK1FV6JCK52244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 23,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One owner accident free grey metallic grey over full black leather interior! 380HP AWD!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

