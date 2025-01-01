Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>One owner, full maint. records, Collision avoidance, Lane departure, Blind spot assist, Panorama-Roof, ventilated seats front & rear, all fact. options, looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED. </p>

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

187,353 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Watch This Vehicle
13068141

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1760227437
  2. 1760227437
  3. 1760227437
  4. 1760227438
  5. 1760227437
  6. 1760227437
  7. 1760227440
  8. 1760227437
  9. 1760227439
  10. 1760227437
  11. 1760227439
  12. 1760227439
  13. 1760227438
  14. 1760227437
  15. 1760227439
  16. 1760227437
  17. 1760227438
  18. 1760227440
  19. 1760227440
  20. 1760227438
  21. 1760227437
  22. 1760227438
  23. 1760227438
  24. 1760227438
  25. 1760227436
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,353KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFJM9JC459567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,353 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

One owner, full maint. records, Collision avoidance, Lane departure, Blind spot assist, Panorama-Roof, ventilated seats front & rear, all fact. options, looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2018 Nissan Titan 4x4 Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Nissan Titan 4x4 Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition 134,400 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170 EXT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170 EXT 174,455 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Chevrolet Spark LT 49,773 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee