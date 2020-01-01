Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

888-285-5141

Contact Seller

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,077KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4444440
  • Stock #: P3923
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A77JE207174
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Stunning value composed with excellent condition. Still valid 5-Year Kia Comprehensive Warranty, Kia Dealer Certified and CarFax Verified. Get the complete package with our best selling sedan. LX+ Forte Features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Alloy Rims, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Air Condition, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Media Control, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Cloth Interior, Heated Sideview Mirror, FM/AM/XM, USB/12V/AUX, Power Window, Power Lock, Power Sideview Mirror, Keyless Entry, Trip Computer. Previous Daily Rental.

Safety Features : Traction Control, 4-Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Escort Headlight, 6 Airbags, Impact Sensing Door Unlock. Electronic Stability Control. Vehicle Stability Management. Hill Assist Control. Anti-lock Brakes.

Condition Analysis: Low km, Accident Free, Former Rental, Powertrain Warranty, Clean CarProof, Certified, Multipoint Inspection, One Owner, Balance of Factory Warranty. Excellent

FINANCIAL QEW/427 Kia offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions. Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place. There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle. If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible. Better yet, drop by and see us in person.

TRADES QEW/427 Kia accepts all forms of trades, including bikes and boats. Financing or Cash, you have all the options available at your disposal. All pre-owned inventories are detailed (buffed and waxed, should the vehicle require extra attention), safety and certified.

DEALERSHIP QEW/427 Kia believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices. Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers. All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification. Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura. Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream. Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas. GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 427/QEW KIA

2012 Kia Forte5 LX P...
 66,879 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona SX T...
 8,318 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 28,093 KM
$26,110 + tax & lic
427/QEW KIA

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-285-XXXX

(click to show)

888-285-5141

Send A Message