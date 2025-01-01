Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, tinted windows, cruise, keyless. Nonsmoker, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruse LT, 166k $9800   </p>

2018 Kia Optima

144,857 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle
13070359

2018 Kia Optima

LX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1760379529
  2. 1760379527
  3. 1760379527
  4. 1760379527
  5. 1760379527
  6. 1760379528
  7. 1760379527
  8. 1760379526
  9. 1760379528
  10. 1760379528
  11. 1760379527
  12. 1760379528
  13. 1760379527
  14. 1760379528
  15. 1760379528
  16. 1760379528
  17. 1760379527
  18. 1760379526
  19. 1760379528
  20. 1760379528
  21. 1760379527
  22. 1760379526
  23. 1760379529
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,857KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XXGT4L31JG222629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,857 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, tinted windows, cruise, keyless. Nonsmoker, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruse LT, 166k $9800   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 Audi SQ5 quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Audi SQ5 quattro 4dr 3.0T Progressiv 151,922 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 550 AMG for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 550 AMG 135,918 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 187,353 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Kia Optima