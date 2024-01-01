Menu
FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. $800 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2018 Kia Sorento LX+ 161k $9990    

Over 20 SUVs in stock

2018 Kia Soul

153,163 KM

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul

LX Auto w/Backup Cam

2018 Kia Soul

LX Auto w/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,163KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJN2A24J7512598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,163 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. $800 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2018 Kia Sorento LX+ 161k $9990    

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Kia Soul