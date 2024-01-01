$9,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
LX Auto w/Backup Cam
2018 Kia Soul
LX Auto w/Backup Cam
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,163 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, cruise, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. $800 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Kia Sorento LX+ 161k $9990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)