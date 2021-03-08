Menu
2018 Lamborghini Huracan

7,785 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Spyder

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Spyder

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6664829
  • Stock #: 17692
  • VIN: ZHWCR1ZF6JLA10543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 7,785 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

