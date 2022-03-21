Menu
2018 Lamborghini Huracan

5,004 KM

Details Description Features

$414,800

+ tax & licensing
$414,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2018 Lamborghini Huracan

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Performante | Blu Nettuns | CLEAN & 1-Owner

2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Performante | Blu Nettuns | CLEAN & 1-Owner

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$414,800

+ taxes & licensing

5,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8871965
  Stock #: 18331
  VIN: ZHWCD4ZF7JLA09160

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 18331
  Mileage 5,004 KM

Vehicle Description

A V10-powered all-wheel drive supercar, our ONE-OWNER Huracan Performante is a mid-engined track-focused Lamborghini with LOW MILEAGE and CLEAN history! This Blu Nettuns Huracan features a 630 horsepower naturally-aspirated 5.2L V10, along with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, forged composite trim, carbon ceramic brakes with yellow calipers, magnetorheological dampers, and ALA active aerodynamics!



This Performante is highly equipped with luxury and tech, including a front axle lift system, an Alcantara interior with yellow stitching/highlights, heated/power seats, MMI infotainment with navigation/Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable drive modes with steering, chassis, and exhaust adjustability!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

AWD
7-SPEED DCT

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

