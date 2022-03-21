$414,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Lamborghini Huracan
Performante | Blu Nettuns | CLEAN & 1-Owner
Location
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8871965
- Stock #: 18331
- VIN: ZHWCD4ZF7JLA09160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 18331
- Mileage 5,004 KM
Vehicle Description
A V10-powered all-wheel drive supercar, our ONE-OWNER Huracan Performante is a mid-engined track-focused Lamborghini with LOW MILEAGE and CLEAN history! This Blu Nettuns Huracan features a 630 horsepower naturally-aspirated 5.2L V10, along with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, forged composite trim, carbon ceramic brakes with yellow calipers, magnetorheological dampers, and ALA active aerodynamics!
This Performante is highly equipped with luxury and tech, including a front axle lift system, an Alcantara interior with yellow stitching/highlights, heated/power seats, MMI infotainment with navigation/Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable drive modes with steering, chassis, and exhaust adjustability!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
