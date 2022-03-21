2018 Lamborghini Huracan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$414,800 + taxes & licensing 5 , 0 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8871965

8871965 Stock #: 18331

18331 VIN: ZHWCD4ZF7JLA09160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Stock # 18331

Mileage 5,004 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 7-SPEED DCT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.