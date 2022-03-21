$27,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Sports Tourer FULLY LOADED NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Lang Motorcar
11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8699591
- VIN: wddmh4gb4jj482708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS JUST IN AND STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY FULLY EQUIPPED 4MATIC EXAMPLE WITH DESIRABLE CUAL POWER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND-SPOT, PARKING SENSORS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE .FINISHED IN BLACK OVER AN EYE-CATCHING BLACK AND CREAM MB TEX INTERIOR. THESE ARE EXCELLENT PRACTICAL VEHICLES THAT OFFER REMARKABLE INTERIOR SPACE , PUNCHY TURBO POWER AND EXCELLENT ROAD MANNERS AIDED BY THE SECURITY OF AWD. EXCELLENT CONDITION. $ 27500 CERTIFIED HST AND LIC
Vehicle Features
