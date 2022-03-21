Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

Contact Seller
Sports Tourer FULLY LOADED NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

52,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8699591
  • VIN: wddmh4gb4jj482708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS JUST IN AND STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY FULLY EQUIPPED 4MATIC EXAMPLE WITH DESIRABLE CUAL POWER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND-SPOT, PARKING SENSORS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE .FINISHED IN BLACK OVER AN EYE-CATCHING BLACK AND CREAM MB TEX INTERIOR. THESE ARE EXCELLENT PRACTICAL VEHICLES THAT OFFER REMARKABLE INTERIOR SPACE , PUNCHY TURBO POWER AND EXCELLENT ROAD MANNERS AIDED BY THE SECURITY OF AWD. EXCELLENT CONDITION. $ 27500 CERTIFIED HST AND LIC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Split Folder Rear Seats
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

