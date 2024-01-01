Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>AMG pkg. Luxury all the way, local owner, MB Dealer maintained with records, no accidents. Front & reverse Camera installed, 2 sets of AMG rims & tires. Showroom cond. CERTIFIED. MUST CALL FOR APPOYNTMENT !!!    </p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

73,426 KM

Details

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC Sedan

12050635

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 4MATIC Sedan

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,426KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wddzf6gb6ja460698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,426 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

AMG pkg. Luxury all the way, local owner, MB Dealer maintained with records, no accidents. Front & reverse Camera installed, 2 sets of AMG rims & tires. Showroom cond. CERTIFIED. MUST CALL FOR APPOYNTMENT !!!    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class