$37,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400 4MATIC Sedan
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400 4MATIC Sedan
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,426KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN wddzf6gb6ja460698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,426 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
AMG pkg. Luxury all the way, local owner, MB Dealer maintained with records, no accidents. Front & reverse Camera installed, 2 sets of AMG rims & tires. Showroom cond. CERTIFIED. MUST CALL FOR APPOYNTMENT !!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2015 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT GT 105,894 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 1.8T Komfort 123,577 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0L TURBO Navi/Cam/Pano-Roof 99,896 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class