Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

49,190 KM

Details Description Features

$56,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 | Low Mileage | 329 HP | 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 | Low Mileage | 329 HP | 4MATIC

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 8049925
  2. 8049925
  3. 8049925
  4. 8049925
  5. 8049925
  6. 8049925
  7. 8049925
  8. 8049925
  9. 8049925
  10. 8049925
  11. 8049925
  12. 8049925
  13. 8049925
  14. 8049925
  15. 8049925
  16. 8049925
  17. 8049925
  18. 8049925
  19. 8049925
  20. 8049925
  21. 8049925
  22. 8049925
  23. 8049925
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,800

+ taxes & licensing

49,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8049925
  • Stock #: 18110
  • VIN: 4jgda5gb1jb132026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18110
  • Mileage 49,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Our luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 comes finished with a Lunar Blue Metallic over a black leather interior. Powered by a 3.0L V.6 Engine producing 329 HP sending power to all 4 wheels using the Mercedes 4MATIC system. Comes equipped with Navigation, heated front & rear seats, panoramic moonroof, and much more!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 25,806 KM
$81,800 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 51,233 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 142,972 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory