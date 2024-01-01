Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>FINANCE FROM 8.9%   </p><p class=MsoNormal>2 years/24000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim). NO ACCIDENTS. Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, Adaptive cruise, Collision avoidance, BS asist, power/heated seats & steering wheel. Voice recogn, Sonar, Dual air/heat, remote start & more. $1200 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.   </p><p class=MsoNormal>Also avail. 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, 181k $13500       </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

159,011 KM

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MMXJC646305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,011 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

2 years/24000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim). NO ACCIDENTS. Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, Adaptive cruise, Collision avoidance, BS asist, power/heated seats & steering wheel. Voice recogn, Sonar, Dual air/heat, remote start & more. $1200 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, 181k $13500       

 

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2018 Nissan Pathfinder