<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%   </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors all around, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, step boards. Full maintenance records. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.</p>

2018 Nissan Titan

134,400 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Titan

SV MIDNIGHT EDITION

12893819

2018 Nissan Titan

SV MIDNIGHT EDITION

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1n6aa1e56jn522435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc020
  • Mileage 134,400 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors all around, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, step boards. Full maintenance records. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Nissan Titan