$22,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Nissan Titan
SV MIDNIGHT EDITION
2018 Nissan Titan
SV MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1n6aa1e56jn522435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc020
- Mileage 134,400 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.99%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors all around, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, step boards. Full maintenance records. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 167,950 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4dr 3.5L Navi/Backup Cam 226,525 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk 187,269 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing>
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2018 Nissan Titan