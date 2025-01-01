Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%   </p><p>V8, 390HP. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors all around, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, step boards, Tow Pkg. Full maintenance records. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p>

2018 Nissan Titan

134,400 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Titan

4x4 Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition

Watch This Vehicle
13064129

2018 Nissan Titan

4x4 Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1760144880
  2. 1760144880
  3. 1760144881
  4. 1760144881
  5. 1760144881
  6. 1760144887
  7. 1760144881
  8. 1760144880
  9. 1760144881
  10. 1760144880
  11. 1760144887
  12. 1760144886
  13. 1760144880
  14. 1760144880
  15. 1760144880
  16. 1760144881
  17. 1760144882
  18. 1760144879
  19. 1760144888
  20. 1760144886
  21. 1760144880
  22. 1760144886
  23. 1760144887
  24. 1760144887
  25. 1760144888
  26. 1760144889
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1n6aa1e56jn522438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 134,400 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

V8, 390HP. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors all around, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, step boards, Tow Pkg. Full maintenance records. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170 EXT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 170 EXT 174,455 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Chevrolet Spark LT 49,773 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 167,950 KM $8,600 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Nissan Titan