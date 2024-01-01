$9,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa Note
S
2018 Nissan Versa Note
S
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
146,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP2JL358761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc037
- Mileage 146,780 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
A/c, Bluetooth, p/heated/mirrors, ABS, traction. Looks & runs great. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Nissan Micra SV, 143k $7990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2018 Nissan Versa Note