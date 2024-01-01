Menu
FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

A/c, Bluetooth, p/heated/mirrors, ABS, traction. Looks & runs great. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Nissan Micra SV, 143k $7990

2018 Nissan Versa Note

146,780 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa Note

S

2018 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

146,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP2JL358761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc037
  • Mileage 146,780 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

A/c, Bluetooth, p/heated/mirrors, ABS, traction. Looks & runs great. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Nissan Micra SV, 143k $7990      

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Nissan Versa Note