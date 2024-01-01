$8,600+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa Note
S
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc017
- Mileage 147 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, CD, p/heated/mirrors, ABS, traction. Looks & runs great. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED. REDUCED.
Also avail. 2016 Ford Focus SE, 162k $7500 /// 2018 Chevi Spark LT, w/P-Moon/Backup Cam, 110k $10990
