<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%      </p><p> Cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, CD,  p/heated/mirrors, ABS, traction. Looks & runs great. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.  REDUCED.       </p><p>Also avail.  2016 Ford Focus SE, 162k $7500    ///    2018 Chevi Spark LT, w/P-Moon/Backup Cam, 110k $10990              </p>

2018 Nissan Versa Note

147 KM

Details

$8,600

+ tax & licensing


2018 Nissan Versa Note

S



2018 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP2JL358764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc017
  • Mileage 147 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%      

 Cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, CD,  p/heated/mirrors, ABS, traction. Looks & runs great. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.  REDUCED.       

Also avail.  2016 Ford Focus SE, 162k $7500    ///    2018 Chevi Spark LT, w/P-Moon/Backup Cam, 110k $10990              

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Nissan Versa Note