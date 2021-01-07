Menu
2018 Nissan Versa Note

46,000 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

SV

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380997
  • Stock #: pdc008
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4JL361506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 4.9% 

 FREE WINTER TIRES/RIMS !!!
LOW, LOW KM !!!   NOT A RENTAL.   NO ACCIDENTS.   Ball. of p/train warranty till Dec. 2023. Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, cruise.  REDUCED PRICE.  CERTIFIED.
Also avail.  2019 Kia Forte EX+, 70k, $13500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

