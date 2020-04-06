Menu
2018 Porsche 911

GT3 | 493 HP! | PDK | *LOW Mileage*

2018 Porsche 911

GT3 | 493 HP! | PDK | *LOW Mileage*

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

$179,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,734KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4829574
  • Stock #: 17213
  • VIN: WP0AC2A90JS175777
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Our 2018 GT3 is a RARE, LOW MILEAGE 911 with supercar performance! Powered by a 4.0L flat-6 engine with 500 horsepower and a 9,000 RPM redline! Power is sent to the rear wheels through Porsche's 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Optioned in Guards Red with a black leather/Alcantara interior, carbon fiber interior trim, and Satin Black 20" GT3 wheels with Guards Red rim edges. This track focused Porsche features the latest performance tech, including rear axle steering, sport exhaust system, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and carbon fiber bucket seats!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

