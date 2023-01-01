$22,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2018 RAM 1500
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10660788
- Stock #: pdc020
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM3JS290252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 114,700 KM
Vehicle Description
MUST SEE !!!
Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Sat Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats & steering wheel, remote start, step boards. Spotless interior. Looks & runs like new. Insurance claim for $55K in 2021, clean title. CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY.
Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6 gas, only 50k $22500 /// 2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman, 3.0 diesel, 251k $14800
Vehicle Features
