2018 RAM 1500

114,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

114,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10660788
  • Stock #: pdc020
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM3JS290252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 114,700 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST SEE !!!   

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Sat Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats & steering wheel, remote start, step boards.  Spotless interior. Looks & runs like new. Insurance claim for $55K in 2021, clean title.  CERTIFIED.    CASH ONLY.     

Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6 gas, only 50k $22500    ///    2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman, 3.0 diesel, 251k $14800    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

