$14,800+ tax & licensing
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
251,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10660794
- Stock #: pdc001
- VIN: 1C6RR7KM4JS242583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 251,152 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, all power, remote start, cruise, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs like new. Recalls done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Ram 1500 SLT, 3.0 diesel, 114k $22500 /// 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L gas, with only 50k $22500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1