2018 RAM 1500

251,152 KM

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

2018 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

251,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10660794
  • Stock #: pdc001
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KM4JS242583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 251,152 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, all power, remote start, cruise, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs like new. Recalls done. CERTIFIED.   

 Also avail. 2018 Ram 1500 SLT, 3.0 diesel, 114k $22500    ///    2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L gas, with only 50k $22500  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
