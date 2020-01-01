Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Location

Raceway Chrysler

150 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P6

1-877-341-3404

  1. 4500885
  2. 4500885
  3. 4500885
  4. 4500885
  5. 4500885
  6. 4500885
  7. 4500885
  8. 4500885
  9. 4500885
  10. 4500885
  11. 4500885
  12. 4500885
  13. 4500885
  14. 4500885
  15. 4500885
  16. 4500885
  17. 4500885
  18. 4500885
  19. 4500885
  20. 4500885
  21. 4500885
  22. 4500885
  23. 4500885
  24. 4500885
  25. 4500885
  26. 4500885
  27. 4500885
  28. 4500885
Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,500KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4500885
  • Stock #: 51672
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM3JS357089
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

0% FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! Don't miss this great Ram! This vehicle glistens in the crowded pickup truck segment! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process. The following features are included: variably intermittent wipers, tilt steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Raceway Chrysler

2019 Jeep Wrangler
 186 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Legacy L...
 48,305 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano
 68,320 KM
$21,488 + tax & lic
Raceway Chrysler

Raceway Chrysler

150 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-877-341-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-341-3404

Send A Message