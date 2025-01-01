Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%   </p><p>Fully loaded, Sport/paddle shift, cold a/c dual climate control, Pano-Roof, Blind spot assist, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, Heated p/seats & mirrors, p/gate & more. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2019 Ford Escape SEL, Navi/Leather/Cam, 174k $11600  </p>

2018 Subaru Forester

103,051 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING

12541253

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,051KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jf2sjejc7jh497080

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc025
  • Mileage 103,051 KM

FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

Fully loaded, Sport/paddle shift, cold a/c dual climate control, Pano-Roof, Blind spot assist, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, Heated p/seats & mirrors, p/gate & more. Runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2019 Ford Escape SEL, Navi/Leather/Cam, 174k $11600  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Subaru Forester