1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2018 Toyota Camry
LE Auto FREE WINTER TIRES
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
73,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9487623
- Stock #: pdc010
- VIN: 4t1b11hkxju015517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,325 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
FREE WINTER TIRES. Ball. of fact. warranty till Mar. 08. 2023. Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, USB, Axillary, power/heated seats, alloys, keyless. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 VW Passat TSI, 134k $16500
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Balance of Factory Warranty
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1