<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9% </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Great cond. New tires, brakes, battery. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2018 VW Passat Highline 128k $16990    ///    2018 Chevi Spark LT, 110k $11990    </p>

2018 Toyota Corolla

81,375 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE CVT

2018 Toyota Corolla CE CVT

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE CVT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

81,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t1burhe5jc064463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc000
  • Mileage 81,375 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9% 

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Great cond. New tires, brakes, battery. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2018 VW Passat Highline 128k $16990    ///    2018 Chevi Spark LT, 110k $11990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla