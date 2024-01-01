Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise & more. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech Pkg, 158k $14800    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

95,293 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1727201804
  2. 1727201805
  3. 1727201804
  4. 1727201804
  5. 1727201804
  6. 1727201804
  7. 1727201804
  8. 1727201805
  9. 1727201803
  10. 1727201804
  11. 1727201804
  12. 1727201804
  13. 1727201805
  14. 1727201804
  15. 1727201804
  16. 1727201804
  17. 1727201805
  18. 1727201803
  19. 1727201803
  20. 1727201805
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,293KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX2JM144066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,293 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise & more. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech Pkg, 158k $14800    

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d Sports Activity Vehicle 111,650 KM $30,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SV Tech for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 SV Tech 159,011 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul LX Auto w/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Kia Soul LX Auto w/Backup Cam 153,163 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan