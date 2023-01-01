$39,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
45 Progressiv Low Millage | Progressiv
Location
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
20,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9542983
- VIN: WA1BNAFY0K2099269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,130 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3