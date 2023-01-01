Menu
2019 Audi Q5

20,130 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

45 Progressiv Low Millage | Progressiv

45 Progressiv Low Millage | Progressiv

Location

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

20,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542983
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY0K2099269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,130 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

