$15,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
SEDAN LT
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
SEDAN LT
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
97,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM0K7127051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 100765
- Mileage 97,314 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Rear View Camra CertifiedCheck our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX
