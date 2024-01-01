Menu
<div>2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Rear View Camra Certified</div><div>Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only</div>

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

97,314 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

SEDAN LT

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

SEDAN LT

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

97,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM0K7127051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100765
  • Mileage 97,314 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4 Dr Auto Sedan Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Rear View Camra CertifiedCheck our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2019 Chevrolet Cruze