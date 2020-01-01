Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry!



This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Toronto.



Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. The Cruze has a fresh face for 2019 to keep this small car modern. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage coupe has just 18421 kms. It's kinetic blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.



Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This LT trim brings a lot to the table with heated front seats, remote start, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, SiriusXM, automatic climate control, charging only rear USB ports, heated power side mirrors, LED lighting accents, aluminum wheels, and upgraded exterior styling. This Cruze sedan is also equipped with 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, remote keyless entry, Teen Driver technology, rear view camera, power windows and locks, and rear folding bench seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, 4g Wifi, Bluetooth.



