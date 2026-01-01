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<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%   </p><p>Loaded, Backup Cam, push start/keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, USB, remote start, p/seats, very well equiped. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Chevi Equinox PREMIER AWD, 168k $8990    ///    2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD 7 pass. 164k $12990     </p>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

159,199 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
13962402

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
159,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV4K6116699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,199 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%   

Loaded, Backup Cam, push start/keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, USB, remote start, p/seats, very well equiped. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2017 Chevi Equinox PREMIER AWD, 168k $8990    ///    2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD 7 pass. 164k $12990     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2019 Chevrolet Equinox