$10,800+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,199 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.99%
Loaded, Backup Cam, push start/keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, USB, remote start, p/seats, very well equiped. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Chevi Equinox PREMIER AWD, 168k $8990 /// 2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD 7 pass. 164k $12990
Vehicle Features
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416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
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416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)