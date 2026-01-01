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<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, NON-SMOKER, LIKE NEW.  Loaded, cold a/c, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, p/gate, 2 key/fobs, 2 sets of rims/tires. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, 135k $11500       </p>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

146,914 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires

Watch This Vehicle
14452027.823663987?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24826

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
146,914KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEV9K6221703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,914 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, NON-SMOKER, LIKE NEW.  Loaded, cold a/c, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, p/gate, 2 key/fobs, 2 sets of rims/tires. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, 135k $11500       

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$12,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2019 Chevrolet Equinox