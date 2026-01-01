$12,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
146,914KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEV9K6221703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,914 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.99%
NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, NON-SMOKER, LIKE NEW. Loaded, cold a/c, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, p/gate, 2 key/fobs, 2 sets of rims/tires. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, 135k $11500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email 1st Auto Group
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1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing>
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2019 Chevrolet Equinox