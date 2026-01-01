$12,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,917 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.99%
NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, ONE OWNER, NON-SMOKER, LIKE NEW. Loaded, cold a/c, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, remote start, p/gate, 2 key/fobs, 2 sets of rims/tires. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2019 GMC Terrain Denali, 153k $13500 /// 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, 135k $10990
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
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416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
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416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)